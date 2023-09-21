IN SOVIET SAN FRANCISCO, CITY BLAMES CAR OWNERS FOR THEFTS! San Francisco supervisor holds hearing on strategies to address car break-ins.

San Francisco Supervisor Dean Preston on Thursday is sponsoring a hearing on strategies to address the city’s problem with car break-ins.

* * * * * * * *

Preston offered on idea on social media Wednesday night.

“Just as government in the 1980’s launched a massive “buckle up” campaign to retrain drivers/passengers to use seatbelts, we need as a city to pound in every way possible the message to visitors: do not leave anything in your car. Do this and we’ll dramatically reduce car break-ins,” said Preston. “We should not be throwing our hands up on this issue.”