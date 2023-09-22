KRUISER’S MORNING BRIEFING: Legit Question — How Is Chicago Even Still Here? “My headline question was, of course, mostly tongue-in-cheek. Still, it does look like Chicago is an asylum that permanently bequeaths the keys to the craziest inmates. As we’ve seen in other super blue cities, there will be no Republicans, or even moderate Democrats elected again. Johnson is already making his predecessor Lori Lightfoot look like Cato the Elder.”