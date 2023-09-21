THIS OUGHT TO IMPROVE HOW PASSENGERS VIEW THEIR UBER DRIVER IMMENSELY! Robert De Niro to reportedly revive Taxi Driver role in Uber campaign.

The 80-year-old actor will apparently replicate Bickle’s unforgettable line: “You talkin’ to me,” in the series of ads being filmed in London this week, The Sun reported.

“He’s going to be Travis Bickle, saying some phrases and playing up to it,” an unnamed source told the outlet.

“His previous adverts have shown he has no problem poking fun at himself.”

The Oscar-winner has recently taken on several other ad campaigns — a possible consequence of the star’s costly divorces and separations from the mothers of his seven children.