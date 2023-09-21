SUNLIGHT IS THE BEST DISINFECTANT:

Details here: Texas teacher fired for reading graphic adaptation of Diary of Anne Frank — headlines are deceiving.

This controversy isn’t even a new one. Other school boards have complained about this version. Why? Well, because the word vagina is used, Anne mentions she asked a friend to look at each other’s breasts, and she talks about menstruation. She also doesn’t approve of her father’s marriage, apparently. None of this is shocking stuff for a girl who received a diary on her 13th birthday and becomes curious about her body and growing up. She wrote about these things in her diary. Her father was given Anne’s diary upon her death and he worked to organize the papers and get the diary published. He didn’t include the more controversial material. He had editorial control of the manuscript.

I’m a reader. I don’t like book bans. It’s an individual’s choice whether to read a book or not. In the case of school assignments, it’s different. Young children have no business reading soft porn in classrooms. Teachers have to use discretion, as do school boards. I’m coming down on the side of letting eighth graders read the graphic adaption. Anne Frank was 14 when she wrote this. Eighth grade students are 13-14 years old. Anne was their age when she wrote it. It isn’t some pervy adult writer trying to indoctrinate children.

According to some reports, the teacher asked for a discussion on molestation. That’s a bridge too far. She should have known better. She showed poor judgement.