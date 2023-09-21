KRUISER’S MORNING BRIEFING: The Democrat J6 Insurrection Hoax Keeps Getting Worse. “Oh, they can pretend to be horrified about what they say went on that day, be we know that they privately chuckle at how they’ve been able to turn their false J6 narrative into a weapon to destroy their political opponents.”
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.