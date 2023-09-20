THIS IS CNN: CNN’s Ratings Hit Rock Bottom.

The channel’s rating hit a record low over the weekend in the 25- to 54-year-old demographic, earning just 55,000 viewers for its programming. The ratings are the worst since at least 1991, according to Nielsen ratings data reported by the New York Post.

Fox News performed best in the demographic, at 75,000 viewers, while MSNBC pulled the worst total at 47,000. Overall viewership for CNN was 345,000 viewers, far behind Fox News’s 683,000 viewers.

The poor ratings come months after the network’s former CEO Chris Licht stepped down after receiving internal backlash for his efforts to make the channel less partisan.