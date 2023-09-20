FIGHT THE POWER, STICK IT TO THE MAN! Man Ticketed Seven Times for Flying Anti-Biden Flag Scores Huge Victory Over Town.

[Ross] Brunet, a construction contractor, routinely worked on the island of Grand Isle, Louisiana.

The island had in place an ordinance that barred displays that the community deemed obscene.

According to NBC News, the flags read, “F*** Biden” and “f*** you for voting for him.”

From 2021 to 2022, Brunet flew three flags in total from his work truck — two of which were aimed at Biden and another that called for breast cancer awareness, The Independent reported.

He was given a total of seven citations.

The Tulane First Amendment Law Clinic filed a lawsuit against the city on behalf of Brunet in federal court.

In the lawsuit, attorneys for Brunet argued he was cited out of an attempt by the community to stifle his free speech.

The suit prevailed, and not only will Brunet receive a settlement of $40,000 but Grand Isle has also agreed to rescind the ordinance.

Grand Isle will also pay Brunet’s legal fees.