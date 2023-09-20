MICHAEL WALSH: First Time Tragedy, Second Time Farce.

To us veteran Boomers, who have watched the children of the Left marching, singing, sloganeering, protesting, advocating, whining, whinging, stamping, stomping, shrieking, and generally carrying on like spoiled two-year-olds raised by Marxist nannies for more than half a century, there’s nothing new under the sun. Back in the Sixties when this sort of European-style political demonstration was new, the whole thing ended in tragedy at Kent State in May of 1970, when the flower children learned the hard way that you shouldn’t throw rocks at guys with guns. Today, the truth of Marx’s dictum — history repeats, first time as tragedy, second time as farce — continues in the impotent tantrums of those who would Just Stop Oil.

Aye, there’s the farce.

Alas, some grownups have refused to spank their children and in fact facilitate their mental and emotional breakdowns by indulging them. This week is “Climate Week,” which coincides with the opening of the increasingly fascistic U.N. — what was once an international organization run by the victorious World War II powers has now degenerated into a Third World grievance fest — during which the world’s Makers will again be browbeaten by the far more numerous Takers. Having first posited a counter-factual (the existence of “climate change”), they have proceeded to act on it as if it were real, offering all sorts of crackpot and cockamamie “solutions” that include a regression to sunshine and windmills, but pointedly do not include nuclear power, which gives their Luddite game away: they are opposed to anything that actually works and in favor of archaic and inadequate tech that history has long passed by. They are, in short, opposed to anything that makes your life easier and in favor of anything that makes you suffer.