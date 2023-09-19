DISPATCHES FROM WEIMAR AMERICA GERMANY: WTF, Braun?

This time the malefactor is Braun, which makes stylish products that overpromise and underdeliver, all at a price that will break the bank for ordinary folks like you and me.

Budweiser got into hot beer over its decision to use the transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney to advertise its beer, so Braun had to go one better.

It is using a post-op trans-“man” posing shirtless while using a Braun shaver to get that silky smooth skin which she sacrificed by taking testosterone.