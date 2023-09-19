DISPATCHES FROM WEIMAR
AMERICA GERMANY: WTF, Braun?
This time the malefactor is Braun, which makes stylish products that overpromise and underdeliver, all at a price that will break the bank for ordinary folks like you and me.
Budweiser got into hot beer over its decision to use the transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney to advertise its beer, so Braun had to go one better.
It is using a post-op trans-“man” posing shirtless while using a Braun shaver to get that silky smooth skin which she sacrificed by taking testosterone.
BRAUN 🪒 features a transgender biological female with double mastectomy scars in their new shaving advert for their men’s shaving range. pic.twitter.com/TYD01CEkdl
— Oli London (@OliLondonTV) September 19, 2023
Braun was started in 1921 in Frankfurt, Germany. To paraphrase Mark Steyn, you can take the brand out of Weimar, but you can’t take the Weimar out of the brand.