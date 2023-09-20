DNC-MSM START TO NOTICE THE (P)RESIDENT IS A DESICCATED CABBAGE: Flashing Red Lights: CBS Airs Story on Voters Being Concerned About Biden’s Age.

Monday’s CBS Mornings decided to do its best David Ignatius impression by providing their liberal viewership with what could only be described as flashing emergency lights in the form of CBS’s latest polling showing that not only did former President Trump have a one-point national lead over President Biden, but it showed only 34 percent of voters believed Biden could finish a second term (which would end in 2028).

The chyron tried to cloak the issue in a both-sides problem given Trump was only three years younger and would also be an octogenarian if he were to receive another term (which he’d be limited to given he served from 2017-2021): “Age a Concern in Presidential Race; CBS News Poll Shows Voters Concerned About Candidates’ Ages”.