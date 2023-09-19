THE MASTERS OF DISASTER: Destroyer of California Newsom Hails Destroyer of America Biden.

The Daily Caller reported Monday that Newsom sat down with CNN propagandist Dana Bash to declare his undying love for Old Joe and The Cackler. It’s unclear what game Newsom is playing at this point, but it may be that he is presenting himself as the insider, the loyalist, who will be a safe choice (as opposed to the renegade Robert F. Kennedy Jr.) for the political elites if they decide that they can’t keep up the Biden charade any longer, that Kamala is never going to cut it on the big stage, and that Michelle Obama just can’t be persuaded to become her husband’s new mouthpiece.

Bash asked Newsom if voters had any “reason to be concerned” about Old Joe’s advanced age; she didn’t say anything about Biden’s even more advanced incapacity, but Newsom did his best to address both Old Joe’s age and his ability. “Voters have every right to be concerned,” Newsom began generously, and then audaciously invoked the sainted father of the party’s current bad-boy outsider: “I remember Bobby Kennedy said it best, what the world needs are the qualities of youth, not a time of life, but a state of mind. A quality of imagination.”

Was Newsom saying with a straight face that the dementia-addled Biden’s “state of mind” reflected “the qualities of youth”? Why, yes. Newsom himself had the “quality of imagination” necessary to construct a fictional Biden for Dana Bash’s witless leftist audience. He continued with rising enthusiasm, “I couldn’t imagine three years ago that this president could accomplish so much in such a short period of time. I mean that.” Of course. If an open Southern border, international humiliation in the Afghanistan withdrawal, and ever-rising gas prices and overall inflation were the goal, then Old Joe has done a bang-up job indeed.