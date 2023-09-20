KRUISER’S MORNING BRIEFING: The ‘Newsom 2024’ Fever Dream Took a Bit of a Hit This Week. “Newsom’s hard sell on the job that President LOLEightyonemillion is doing is predictable, the Dem elites can’t be seen badmouthing the old boy while he is still the presumptive nominee. There’s no way he believes any of it, of course, and I think that may be another reason that Newsom isn’t keen on playing savior for the DNC this cycle.”