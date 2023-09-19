VICTORIA TAFT: Well, Well, Well, Look at the ‘Conspiracy Theory’ the J6 Cat Finally Dragged in. Why Now? “Ray Epps, the man the news media said was the object of conspiracy theorists of the ‘hard right,’ was charged Tuesday with one misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct for his antics at the Capitol Complex on Jan. 6, 2021. It has taken the federal government more than two and a half years to bring the single charge against Ray Epps.”