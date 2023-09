TRUNALIMUNUMAPRZURE! Biden short-circuits during UN speech then gets in a fight with his teleprompter … and loses (watch).

Biden says he wants to work with China on "accelerating the climate crisis" pic.twitter.com/EWxRdvyuew — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 19, 2023

Why oh why can’t his handlers get the adrenochrome dosage right on road trips?