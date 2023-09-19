ROGER KIMBALL: The Biden crime family is our own reality-TV mafia show.

For one thing, as the legal commentator Jonathan Turley and others pointed out, the gun charges against Hunter appear to insulate the Big Guy, Mr. 10 percent, master of the pseudonymous email handles, President Joe Biden.

And remember, it’s not just dear old dad who is being protected here. The bank records released by the House Oversight Committee in August show that Hunter received millions of the crispest from Russian oligarch Yelena Baturina, the wife of the Mayor of Moscow.

The last time I checked, one of my least favorite constitutional amendments, the 16th, stipulated that Congress could put its hands in your pocket for “taxes on incomes, from whatever source derived.” There is no exception for money-for-access from Russian Oligarchs, Ukrainian businessmen, Chinese or Romanian shakedown artists. As Turley observed in one of his great moments of understatement, Hunter is “not going to be held accountable for the full range of the potential crimes here.”

I doubt that he will be held accountable at all, though given the Hindenburg-like implosion of the Biden administration, I can see how a truth-is-stranger than fiction scenario could unfold whereby Joe agrees to step aside to spend more time with his fantasy in exchange for Hunter quietly having the hook extracted from his mouth and getting tossed back in the pond to swim away. Stay tuned.