MOVE ALONG, NOTHING TO SEE HERE: WTH? What is going on in Plum Grove, Texas, Governor Abbott?

The community is called Colony Ridge and it is located in Plum Grove, Texas. Plum Grove is a small town in Liberty County and is north of Houston. I live in Houston. I write about illegal immigration and the Biden border crisis every week, sometimes every day. I try to keep up with it as best as I can because it is destroying our country, whether that is something people want to know about or not. So imagine my shock to read this report at the Daily Wire and discover this community just north of the city in which I live. I had no idea it is there.

This is a huge story and Republican voters should be outraged because Republican lawmakers, including Governor Abbott, are dragged into it. The development of Colony Ridge is sprawling and growing.