GOOD: Musk says X will charge everyone to use the platform.

Musk replied: “The single-most important reason we’re moving to having a small monthly payment for use of the X system is it’s the only way I can think of to combat vast armies of bots.”

Musk said adding a subscription would make it much more difficult for bots to create accounts, because each bot would need to register a new credit card.

He added that the company plans to come out with “a lower tier pricing,” than what it currently charges for its X Premium subscribers, which is around $8 monthly.