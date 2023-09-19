EVERYTHING IS GOING SWIMMINGLY: United is the latest airline to confirm finding fake parts in plane engines, as supplier scandal grows. “The parts were discovered in a single engine on each of two aircraft, including one that was already undergoing routine maintenance, a spokesperson for United said Monday. The Chicago-based airline is replacing the engines before the planes are returned to flying, he said.”
