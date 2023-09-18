HEALTH: ‘Body Positivity’ Is Literally Killing People, Science Finds.

What happened: The number of heart disease deaths in the United States linked to obesity was three times greater in 2020 than in 1999—even though overall heart disease deaths declined nearly 20 percent during that period—according to a new scientific study.

Obesity affects about 115 million Americans, including 42 percent of adults and 20 percent of children, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

Why it matters: The alarming scientific findings coincide with the rise of the left-wing “body positivity” movement, which seeks to achieve social justice by celebrating fatness and attacking critics for pointing out the enormous health risks associated with obesity.

In recent years, liberal cultural elites have embraced obese female celebrities and lauded them as icons of feminist empowerment. Lifestyle magazines such as Cosmopolitan have featured obese women on the cover alongside science-denying taglines such as, “This is healthy!”