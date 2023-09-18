ROBERT SPENCER: Rumors Are Flying That Fetterman Has Been Replaced With a Double – but They’re Missing the Biggest Oddity. “Twitter/X is full of detailed comparisons of still photos from each, with the slovenly socialist’s supporters deriding doubters as crazed conspiracy theorists going nuts over photos taken with different lighting or from different angles. Amid all the back-and-forth about whether there are now two Fettermans, however, the biggest part of the story has been missed, and that is this: when did this man become coherent?”