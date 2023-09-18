I’M NOT ENTIRELY SURE, BUT IT’S POSSIBLE KURT SCHLICHTER IS NOT A VERY BIG FAN OF MITT ROMNEY: That Miserable Bag Of Goo Mitt Romney Slinks Away Humiliated.

I knew there was something wrong with Mitt Romney, really wrong, when my mom – a daughter of Pennsylvania’s steel mill country, but a dedicated Republican, told me back in 2012, “I just don’t like him.” Of course, those steel mills are all gone now, moved to China by guys who either were, or looked exactly like, Mitt Romney. Now he’s finally calling it quits as a senator, apparently by popular demand. His departure is cause for celebration. Mitt Romney is a bad person who pretends to be a good person. He is the blow-dried embodiment of everything awful about the Republican Party that used to be. The only good thing about him is the riddance.

Mitt Romney is an empty $5,000 suit, a human Mad-Lib who tries to fill in the blanks with whatever his audience wants to hear. He is Eddie Haskell with incredible hair, who believes in nothing except the desperate imperative of his own success. That success, of course, has been limited – Mitt will be remembered for his failures. Love Trump or hate him, you have to respect the way The Bad Orange Man serially humiliated Mitt by encouraging his ambitions right up to the point where Trump publicly snatched back whatever job he was dangling in front of Romney’s nose. Brutal, and totally deserved.

Mitt believes he deserves the awe of the peasants; why is not so clear. Mitt got quite a head start in life because his dad was a rich guy deep inside Republican politics, and this grates on him. Mitt pulled himself up by his Gucci straps, unlike his nemesis JD Vance, who pulled himself up by his combat boot straps. JD, who was born into desperate poverty and actually worked his way up, was a United States Marine. Mitt couldn’t be troubled to serve in anything but his own cause. His only interaction with Vietnam was to ship American jobs there.