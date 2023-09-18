BLUE CITY BLUES: More Tech Companies Cancelling San Francisco Conferences.
As a hilly, historical, picturesque city on the coast, San Francisco used to be tourist hot-spot and convention destination. But with social justice turning San Francisco into a crime and feces ridden hellhole, even local tech giants have decided it’s time to hold their conferences elsewhere.
First Red Hat and Meta (AKA Facebook) have cancelled San Francisco conventions.
…
Now Google has joined Red Hat and Meta in pulling their conference out of the city.
San Francisco isn’t really a big tech town, anyway.