September 18, 2023

BLUE CITY BLUES: More Tech Companies Cancelling San Francisco Conferences.

As a hilly, historical, picturesque city on the coast, San Francisco used to be tourist hot-spot and convention destination. But with social justice turning San Francisco into a crime and feces ridden hellhole, even local tech giants have decided it’s time to hold their conferences elsewhere.

First Red Hat and Meta (AKA Facebook) have cancelled San Francisco conventions.

Now Google has joined Red Hat and Meta in pulling their conference out of the city.

San Francisco isn’t really a big tech town, anyway.

Posted at 11:40 am by Stephen Green