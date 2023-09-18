KRUISER’S MORNING BRIEFING: Biden’s Border Blow-Up Is the Mess That Just Gets Messier. “The numbers we hear about coming over here illegally are getting to be like the federal spending numbers from the last couple of decades: they’re so big and so frequent that the news has a numbing effect after a while.”
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.