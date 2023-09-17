PUTTIN’ ON THE RITZ! Dems Reveal More ‘Rules for Thee, but Not for Me’ Hypocrisy When It Comes to Senate Dress Code:

Fox’s Chad Pergram posted that now Senators can wear whatever they want, but others must comply with the dress code, which is: “Coats/ties for men. Business attire for women.”

This is coming from Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY), who, as Senate Majority Leader, directed the Senate’s Sergeant at Arms to stop enforcing the rules. “Senators are able to choose what they wear on the Senate floor. I will continue to wear a suit,” Schumer told Axios.

It’s not hard to guess why. Even Axios noted the following in reporting on this change.

The new directive will allow Sen.John Fetterman(D-Pa.), who tends to favorgym shorts and hoodiesover the business attire traditionally required in the chamber, to linger on the Senate floor before and after votes.