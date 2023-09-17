HOWIE CARR: An en masse goodbye to Boston’s biggest hacks of today and yesterday.
Is it too late now for Shannon O’Brien to save her latest hack job by finally showing us her tattoo the way she promised back in 2002?
The state weed czar walked the plank Friday in a pre-Hurricane Lee news dump.
Ironically, she got whacked a day after the guy who defeated her in that 2002 governor’s fight, Mitt Romney, cashed in his chips before his new voters in Utah could give him the same bum’s rush down the steps.
All in all, it was a very bad week for the political protected classes in Boston. Seriously, who could have ever dreamed that Kendra Lara and Ricky Ricardo Arroyo would get fired before Chaim Bloom?
You ask, what did all these pampered pukes have in common, other than a breathtaking sense of entitlement?
They were all creations of the Boston Globe, Mitt perhaps less so than the others. But still, he always groveled before them, hoping to overcome his original sin of being a straight white male Republican who went to church on Sundays.
That’s why Willard marched in those phony-baloney BLM parades in 2020 — with a mask yet! It was to be his baptism into… wokeness.
Go woke, go broke. Now Mitt has sadly learned the same lesson as Transheuser Busch and Disney.
But has he learned any lesson at all? Romney has the most incredible sense of Stockholm Syndrome, considering what the DNC-MSM did to him in 2012. Flashback: Mitt Romney will give first post op-ed TV interview today on CNN.
