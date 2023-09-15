HOW IT STARTED:

No, Los Angeles is and should remain a Sanctuary City and the LAPD should not be burdened with the federal government’s responsibility to enforce immigration law. I do not support an ICE presence in local and state correctional facilities, nor do I support ICE transfers, absent a judicial warrant.

—“Karen Bass on how she will reach Latino voters,” Calo News, November 1st, 2022.

How It’s Going: LA mayor ‘fearful’ that planes of illegal aliens might arrive in city that ‘welcomes immigrants.’

—Fox News, yesterday.

The ghost of Saul Alinsky smiles: “Make opponents live up to their own book of rules. ‘You can kill them with this, for they can no more obey their own rules than the Christian church can live up to Christianity.'”