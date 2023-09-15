DON’T GET COCKY:
Here's the map with the Reuters poll numbers today
Now you know why Dems are hitting the panic button about Biden pic.twitter.com/R7yp9Jvcnt
— Jack Poso 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) September 15, 2023
