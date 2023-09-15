AP IS HANDED AN ACTUAL PEE TAPE, CHOOSES TO ALERT CANDIDATE RATHER THAN COMMIT JOURNALISM:

[Susanna] Gibson posted her videos to a site where she had more than 5,700 followers. She said in the videos that she wanted as large of an audience as possible, saying “And I love that they’re all watching me getting f—-ed right now and it turns me the hell on…. Yeah I want to see you on Checkmates too.”

In exchange for her performing specific sex acts, she solicited monetary “tokens” from viewers, where 100 tokens is worth approximately $5. “Y’all can watch me pee if you tip me and some tokens,” she said. “Again, I’m raising money for a good cause.”

Correspondence viewed by The Daily Wire shows the Associated Press was tipped off about the pornographic content on September 5, but chose not to do anything with the story. It did, however, make Gibson aware of the videos, which she appears to have had taken down in the days after the Associated Press alerted her that they had been discovered.

The outlet did not cover the videos until September 12, after it had already been reported by others.