THE LID: Mask Mandates Will Spread If Not Contained.

An elementary school in an opulent Maryland suburb outside Washington D.C. sent a Sept. 5 note telling parents that all children would be required to wear masks indefinitely because three students tested positive for COVID.

Do not be fooled into thinking this is an isolated incident. If schools start requiring masks for tiny outbreaks — of a virus where children were safe even before the entire population acquired immunity and had access to vaccines — you can expect increased mask mandates throughout cold and flu season.

Mask mandates act like a virus; they spread if not contained. Masks are a talisman to Montgomery County denizens, who consider themselves superior and lead Washington-based governance. They are the so-called experts. The school district was among the most locked-down and masked in America. If this “progressive” cabal restores mandates, others will undeniably follow.

Private colleges in Atlanta and New Orleans already mandated masks for the academic year. Joe Biden is masking up again, albeit inconsistently

The elites discarded science and data in the past and now want their power back. Can facts stop them?

Mask mandates do not curb the spread of COVID-19 to any meaningful degree. Yes, well-fitted, high-quality masks appropriately worn can decrease the spread of respiratory viruses, but that doesn't mean mandating them is important or that they don't cause accompanying harm. The preponderance of research does not show any good effect for masks, especially among school children.