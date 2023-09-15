WE’LL SEE MORE OF THIS AS EUROPE CONTINUES TO DEPOPULATE: An Italian island is letting foreigners live rent-free for three months.

Ollolai is located in the wild Barbagia area far from the Sardinia’s VIP-packed coastlines — a place where old traditions survive and bandits once lived in caves.

Through time, locals left in search of a brighter future elsewhere, emptying the ancient district, now covered in street art depicting rural life.

In the past century, Ollolai’s population shrank from 2,250 to 1,300, with only a handful of babies born each year.

The village adopted a highly publicized measure in 2018 to revive the old district: selling crumbling homes for 1 euro.

“That was a major success — many foreigners bought and restyled dozens of forsaken dwellings,” said Mayor Francesco Columbu told CNBC. “Now, after investing in high-speed internet, with this new project ‘Work from Ollolai’ we want to make our village a digital nomad hub.”