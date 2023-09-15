HARDLY ANYONE CAN AFFORD A NEW CAR ANYWAY: UAW workers launch unprecedented strike against all Big Three automakers. “The strike came after the automakers scoffed at the union’s ambitious demands for increased wages, benefits and job protections for its members. With all three automakers reporting record or near-record profits, the union was trying to recapture many benefits they had been forced to give up more than a decade ago when the companies were cash starved and on the brink of bankruptcy.”

Related: