EVERYTHING IS GOING SWIMMINGLY (CHINA EDITION):

Imagine if Tony Blinken was removed, Lloyd Austin was placed under investigation and top generals in charge of US nuclear missiles were sacked. That is what is happening in China. As @USAmbJapan said, like Agatha Christie novel #AndThenThereWereNone https://t.co/paIdZyNKh9 — Demetri (@Dimi) September 14, 2023

To be fair, in this country, a shakeup like that would be a rare sign of political health. In Xi’s China, not so much.