HE JUST WANTS TO DATE HER: GOP Senator Josh Hawley channels his inner AOC with new nanny-state credit card proposal.

With Republicans like this, who needs Democrats?

The days where Republicans stood for free markets and limited government are over, at least as far as one Missouri senator is concerned. Senator Josh Hawley just introduced legislation that closely mirrors a plan by far-left Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and would have the government dictate citizens’ financial decisions.

Hawley’s new bill would set a legal cap on the interest rate credit card companies can charge consumers, permitting them to charge 18% annualized and no more. The senator cites mounting credit card debt and describes this proposal as a “fair” and “common-sense” plan intended to give “the working class a chance.”

“We have a long history in this country of statutes, at the state and a federal level, that prevent what we used to call usury – an old-fashioned word for ripping off working people,” Hawley told RealClearPolitics, “and we need to get back to it.”

There are so many problems with this nanny-state proposal that it’s hard to know where to start.