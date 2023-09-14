QUESTION ASKED: Dems Prepping for a New Veep? Pelosi Repeatedly Refuses to Say Harris Is Old Joe’s Best Running Mate.

Nancy Pelosi (D-Smirnoff) is no longer speaker of the House, at least for the moment, but there is no doubt that the octogenarian insider trader still wields considerable influence within the party of madness and treason, popularly known as “the Democrats.” And so it was by no means a trivial incident on Wednesday when Pelosi refused to affirm that Kamala Harris was the best running mate for Old Joe Biden. Could the party of Antifa and drag queens be preparing to throw Kamala under the bus and bring in someone who can more plausibly serve as president once Old Joe finally gives up his act and stops pretending to be the man in charge? It’s entirely possible. On CNN, Anderson Cooper asked Pelosi what should have been a softball question, a prelude to Queen Absolut praising The Cackler to the skies and reassuring the American people about what a noble, inspiring leader the Figurehead-In-Waiting really is. Cooper’s question: “Is Vice President Harris the best running mate for this president?” But instead of taking the cue to gush over Kamala, Pelosi responded: “He thinks so. And that’s what matters.”

Jamie Raskin goes even further:

"I don't know whether Biden has named his running mate" is one hell of an answer https://t.co/PxpX8l7Ngh — Jake Schneider (@jacobkschneider) September 14, 2023

And this is what they’re telling CNN:

If Raskin & Pelosi are acting this way in public imagine what they are saying behind closed doors. https://t.co/DQfnQgd74f — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) September 14, 2023

She’ll always have The View, though: ‘We’re Not Interchangeable!’ Sunny Hostin Says Biden Will Lose Black Vote If He Ditches Harris As VP.

UPDATE (FROM GLENN):

If the internal decision to drop Joe in 2024 has actually been made within the bowels of the system, what you would expect to see next is the emergence of some heretofore overlooked star within the progressive firmament that will suddenly begin to shine bright. — wretchardthecat (@wretchardthecat) September 14, 2023

Plus: