SPEAKER MCCARTHY HUMILIATES REPORTER IN TENSE EXCHANGE ABOUT BIDEN IMPEACHMENT:

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy brutally savaged a reporter who questioned if there was any evidence to warrant an impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden. There are almost no words to describe how comical this is, as if there was any evidence to support the impeachment of former President Donald Trump. There was no evidence of Russian collusion, which turned out to be a hoax, the real big lie, and nothing to support the equally shoddy quid pro quo allegation regarding Ukraine aid and investigations into the Biden family.

The best part of this exchange is that he gets this reporter to admit that there’s evidence of wrongdoing, at least enough to warrant an inquiry: