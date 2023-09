BLUE STATE BLUES: Newest Sign of California’s Decline: Pirates. “The rule of law continues to decline all across California. Today’s case in point: Oakland Bay, where actual pirates are stealing and plundering ships.”

We used to hang pirates and they went away. We gave up the practice and they returned.

More seriously, the USN and the Royal Navy once virtually eliminated pirates from the high seas. Now we can’t even keep a handle on Oakland Bay.