FROM “LAYERS OF EDITORS AND FACT-CHECKERS” TO “SCREW IT, JUST GIVE IT TO THE AI”: Microsoft Publishes Garbled AI Article Calling Tragically Deceased NBA Player ‘Useless.’

Former NBA player Brandon Hunter passed away unexpectedly at the young age of 42 this week, a tragedy that rattled fans of his 2000s career with the Boston Celtics and Orlando Magic.

But in an unhinged twist on what was otherwise a somber news story, Microsoft’s MSN news portal published a garbled, seemingly AI-generated article that derided Hunter as “useless” in its headline.

“Brandon Hunter useless at 42,” read the article, which was quickly called out on social media. The rest of the brief report is even more incomprehensible, informing readers that Hunter “handed away” after achieving “vital success as a ahead [sic] for the Bobcats” and “performed in 67 video games.”

Condemnation for the disrespectful article was swift and forceful.

“AI should not be writing obituaries,” posted one reader. “Pay your damn writers ⁦MSN.”