JOANNE JACOBS: KIPP schools are game changers. “KIPP charters are game changers, concludes a new Mathematica study. Compared to similar students who applied to KIPP but lost the enrollment lottery, graduates of KIPP middle and high schools were ’31 percentage points more likely to enroll in a four-year college within three years of high school,’ reports Jo Napolitano on The 74. ‘Their likelihood of graduating college within five years after high school shot up by 19 percentage points.'”