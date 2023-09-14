A UNITER, NOT A DIVIDER! The deep state tells Biden to retire.

It was only a matter of time before a major liberal pundit came forward to publicly deliver the bad news: Joe, it’s time to go.

Now, it’s happened, care of David Ignatius, a Washington Post associate editor and senior foreign affairs writer. Ignatius has thrown down the gauntlet to Biden with a column bluntly titled: “President Biden should not run again in 2024.” Dispensing the required pleasantries about Biden’s “remarkable string of wins,” Ignatius adds, “What I admire most about President Biden is that in a polarized nation, he has governed from the center out.”

This will be news to Republicans.

Finally, he gets to the point: “But I don’t think Biden and Vice President Harris should run for reelection. It’s painful to say that, given my admiration for much of what they have accomplished. But if he and Harris campaign together in 2024, I think Biden risks undoing his greatest achievement — which was stopping Trump.”

Ignatius states the obvious: Joe is too old for the job, adding acidly, “Biden’s age isn’t just a Fox News trope; it’s been the subject of dinner-table conversations across America this summer.” Ignatius then switches to Harris and why she’s hopeless too, sticking in the shiv: “Harris has many laudable qualities, but the simple fact is that she has failed to gain traction in the country or even within her own party.” Ignatius advises Joe to go away, preferably soon, so as to allow the Democrats time to assemble a better team to win the White House in 2024. “Time is running out,” he says.