LET THE SUNSHINE IN: Florida Advises Against New Covid Boosters For Most Age Groups, Citing No ‘Sufficient Clinical Evidence.’ “According to a press release from the FDOH, the agency based its new recommendations on the ‘absence of any meaningful booster-specific clinical trial data performed in humans’ that warrants the shots’ approval by federal health agencies. FDOH also claimed that the federal government ‘failed to provide sufficient data to support the safety and efficacy of the COVID-19 vaccines.'”