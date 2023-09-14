KRUISER’S MORNING BRIEFING: Get Ready for an Onslaught of Saint Romney Hot Takes From the Dems. “The junior senator from Utah has reached a point in his career where many Republicans loathe him. He still has some fans among the avowed Trump-haters, but most of us wish we could have our 2012 votes for him back. If a ‘Most Regrettable Presidential Vote Ever’ award existed, Romney would be its first recipient.”