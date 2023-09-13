ICE, ICE, BABY: Even Blue-State Voters Oppose a Ban On New Gas-Powered Cars, Poll Shows.

A strong majority of voters in blue New Jersey, including nearly 60 percent of independents and more than 40 percent of Democrats, oppose liberal governor Phil Murphy’s plan to ban the sale of new gas-powered cars by 2035, a new poll shows.

The Public Opinion Strategies poll, conducted in August, found that 58 percent of New Jersey voters oppose Murphy’s proposed environmental rules, which would force vehicle manufacturers to make 100 percent of their passenger cars, trucks, and SUVs electric by 2035. That figure includes 58 percent of independents and 42 percent of Democrats. In total, 36 percent of the state’s voters say they “strongly” oppose Murphy’s proposal, compared with just 33 percent who support it.