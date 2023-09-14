HEY MAN, NICE SHOT: Starlink Not Needed: Ukraine Hits Two Russian Warships with Missile Strike. “That brings me to the one important bit of news you won’t read in many other places. For all the talk about sending Ukraine more modern tanks, infantry fighting vehicles, and even jets, what they need just as badly — if not more so — is mine-clearing equipment. Clearing mines isn’t nearly as sexy as driving a modern Abrams tank or flying an F-16 Falcon, but forgetting the unsexy stuff loses battles and even wars.”