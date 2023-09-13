PAST PERFORMANCE IS NO GUARANTEE OF FUTURE RESULTS: San Francisco politician Hillary Ronen forced to apologize to 15-year-old gun victim’s mother after she helped his killer by ‘writing a letter for him’ in the days after the murder.

A San Francisco politician has apologized to a 15-year-old gun victim’s mother after she helped his killer by writing a letter to a judge after the brutal murder.

Hillary Ronen, a member of the San Francisco Board of Supervisors, helped the killer Fernando Madrigal weeks after he shot and killed high school freshmen Day’von Hann from a car while prowling for rivalling gang members in July 2019.

The politician and attorney admitted she ‘wrote a letter without doing her due diligence’ before Madrigal was indicted by the US Attorney’s Office in December 2020. He pleaded guilty to the murder – and is awaiting sentencing.

I’m shocked, shocked! Rosen has never exhibited behavior like this before, except when she has: Shot: defund the police; Chaser: I am begging for more police.

Liberals are never, ever held to account.