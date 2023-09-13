AMERICA’S NEWSPAPER OF RECORD: Experts Believe Aaron Rodgers Ankle Injury A Result Of Being Unvaccinated.

After the devastating reports came out that star New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers had suffered what is suspected to be a season-ending injury to his Achilles tendon, experts immediately expressed belief that the injury was a result of Rodgers being unvaccinated.

“Taking the vaccine would have likely prevented this,” said Dr. Arthur MacArthur, a sports physician who has never treated Rodgers. “Research that we just came up with a few moments ago indicates there is a new COVID-19 variant that specifically attacks tendons and ligaments, particularly in the ankle. So Aaron Rodgers, due to his unvaccinated state, clearly came down with a sudden case of what we are referring to, as of right now, ‘COVID ankle.'”