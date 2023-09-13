September 13, 2023

AMERICA’S NEWSPAPER OF RECORD: Experts Believe Aaron Rodgers Ankle Injury A Result Of Being Unvaccinated.

After the devastating reports came out that star New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers had suffered what is suspected to be a season-ending injury to his Achilles tendon, experts immediately expressed belief that the injury was a result of Rodgers being unvaccinated.

“Taking the vaccine would have likely prevented this,” said Dr. Arthur MacArthur, a sports physician who has never treated Rodgers. “Research that we just came up with a few moments ago indicates there is a new COVID-19 variant that specifically attacks tendons and ligaments, particularly in the ankle. So Aaron Rodgers, due to his unvaccinated state, clearly came down with a sudden case of what we are referring to, as of right now, ‘COVID ankle.'”

On the flip side, now we know the limits of the benefits of an Ayahuasca retreat.

Posted at 2:35 pm by Ed Driscoll