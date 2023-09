OLD AND BUSTED: “‘This is a pretty damning report,’ says Sen. Chuck Schumer about the GAO report that the Trump administration broke the law when it withheld US security aid to Ukraine last year that had been appropriated by Congress — an issue at the center of the impeachment of Pres. Trump.”

The new hotness? Chuck Schumer Calls Impeachment Inquiry of Biden a Time and Money Wasting ‘Witch Hunt.’