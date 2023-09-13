JIM GERAGHTY: Gun Order and New Mexico: Michelle Lujan Grisham Breaks Badly.

If you want people to believe that the government is going to attempt to ignore the Constitution, seize their weapons, and forcibly subjugate them, you do exactly what Michelle Lujan Grisham chose to do here. You ignore the U.S. and state constitutions, you ignore your state legislature, you ignore the need to build consensus before you make a dramatic change in the law, and you accuse law-enforcement officials who object to the change, citing the Constitution, of being “squeamish.”

“I don’t need a lecture on constitutionality from Sheriff Allen: What I need is action,” the governor said Monday.