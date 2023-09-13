MARK JUDGE: Journalistic malpractice can happen on the Right, too.

A good example of this is Ben Shapiro, a popular conservative voice. The Daily Wire founder recently speculated about a sensationalistic story involving former President Barack Obama and a man who alleges that in the 1980s, he did drugs and had sex with the future president.

Shapiro responded to this allegation, writing: “Serious question after watching Tucker Carlson ’s interview with Larry Sinclair: why are his allegations significantly less credible than those of, say, E. Jean Carroll or Christine Blasey Ford?” Shapiro then added: “I’m just wondering why it would be so shocking for a young Barack Obama to have engaged in cocaine use and homosexual behavior when he admits in his memoir that he ‘used a little blow’ and wrote to his girlfriend, ‘I make love to men daily, but in the imagination.’”

Shapiro is damaging the ability of conservatives to be taken seriously as journalists.