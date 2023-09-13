VODKAPUNDIT PRESENTS YOUR WEEKLY INSANITY WRAP [VIP]: My Internet Sex Videos Somehow Got on the Internet. “Virginia Democrat Susanna Gibson’s internet sex video was seen on the internet, totally violating her privacy. ‘I need, like, more tokens before I let him do that,’ she said of a different violation.”

Plus:

How to raise your kids to be as awful a human being as you are.

Mexico’s mummified space aliens.

Jailbreaking dog finds the perfect new home.

So much more at the link, you’d have to be crazy to miss it.