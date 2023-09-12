GREAT ORATORS OF THE DEMOCRATIC PARTY. To borrow an old recurring leitmotif of James Taranto, when he was writing the Wall Street Journal’s Best of the Web Today:

● “One man with courage makes a majority.” — attributed to Andrew Jackson.

● “The only thing we have to fear is fear itself.” — Franklin D. Roosevelt.

● “The buck stops here.” — Harry S. Truman.

● “Ask not what your country can do for you; ask what you can do for your country.” — John F. Kennedy.

Which brings us to:

.@SenFettermanPA reacts to Speaker McCarthy moving forward with a House impeachment inquiry into POTUS… (Just watch) pic.twitter.com/jg3aeyDW7F — Liz Brown-Kaiser (@lizbrownkaiser) September 12, 2023

